White House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The White House asked the Pentagon to give them a rundown and justification of US military exercises performed in Europe in recent years to deter Russia amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a senior administration official.

The request sent by the White House is intended to give the administration full visibility into US military exercises and other deterrence activities in Europe, the official said.

While most of the exercises in Europe are allegedly focused on protecting against Russia, the request is also related to other American military activities on the continent, the official added.

The report comes amid rising tensions between the US and Russia following the test of an anti-satellite missile by Moscow, as well as the alleged buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine, over which Pentagon officials have expressed concern and called for transparency.