UrduPoint.com

White House Asks Pentagon To Scrutinize Military Exercises In Europe - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

White House Asks Pentagon to Scrutinize Military Exercises in Europe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The White House asked the Pentagon to give them a rundown and justification of US military exercises performed in Europe in recent years to deter Russia amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing a senior administration official.

The request sent by the White House is intended to give the administration full visibility into US military exercises and other deterrence activities in Europe, the official said.

While most of the exercises in Europe are allegedly focused on protecting against Russia, the request is also related to other American military activities on the continent, the official added.

The report comes amid rising tensions between the US and Russia following the test of an anti-satellite missile by Moscow, as well as the alleged buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine, over which Pentagon officials have expressed concern and called for transparency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Pentagon White House Border Post

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

15 seconds ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

3 minutes ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

8 minutes ago
 Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Mi ..

Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Minister; cites govt's pro-child ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.