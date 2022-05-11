(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Biden administration asked Congress to greenlight a proposed sale of weapons and equipment to Turkey for their F-16 fighter jets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

The Biden administration's request, which would provide Turkey with missiles, radar, and electronics for their F-16 fleet, may also be a move to measure current congressional support for a separate proposed sale of 40 new F-16s to Turkey, the officials reportedly said.

Turkey, a NATO member, has angered some officials in Washington over their ties to Russia, according to the report. The sale is seen as a potential way to defuse years of tension and prevent Turkey from drifting closer to Russia and China, the report added.

Turkey recently hosted peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul in an effort to resolve the conflict. However, Turkey also provided Ukrainian forces with armed drones to assist in their fight.