White House Aware of Reports of Attacks on US Facilities in Iraq - Spokesperson

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The White House is aware of reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq and President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation, Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Earlier, Iranian Press tv reported on Twitter that IRGC confirmed that they hit Ayn Al Asad Airbase in Iraq with "tens of missiles.

"

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," Grisham said on Tuesday.