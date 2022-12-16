UrduPoint.com

White House Backs Congress Resolution To Oust Russia From UNSC, But Sees No Path To Do It

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 01:40 AM

White House Backs Congress Resolution to Oust Russia From UNSC, But Sees No Path to Do It

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Biden administration supports a congressional resolution to suspend Russia from the United Nations Security Council but does not see a path to implement it under current UN rules, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"If there were a path to suspend Russia from the UN Security Council, we would pursue it immediately," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Unfortunately, we don't see the UN rules changing and so we are focused on continuing to take actions to isolate Russia."

US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen introduced a resolution this week that aims to suspend Russia from the UN Security Council over its military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia White House From

Recent Stories

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

1 hour ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

2 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

2 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

2 hours ago
 France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water trea ..

France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water treatment Project

2 hours ago
 Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.