White House Backs Congress Resolution to Oust Russia From UNSC, But Sees No Path to Do It

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Biden administration supports a congressional resolution to suspend Russia from the United Nations Security Council but does not see a path to implement it under current UN rules, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"If there were a path to suspend Russia from the UN Security Council, we would pursue it immediately," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Unfortunately, we don't see the UN rules changing and so we are focused on continuing to take actions to isolate Russia."

US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen introduced a resolution this week that aims to suspend Russia from the UN Security Council over its military operation in Ukraine.