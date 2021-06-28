UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Believes Intel Review Into COVID-19 Origins May Not Be Definitive - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

White House Believes Intel Review Into COVID-19 Origins May Not Be Definitive - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) White House officials believe that a review into the origins of the coronavirus by the US intelligence may not give a definitive answer, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper reported, citing an informed source.

President Joe Biden ordered the US intelligence community last month to produce a report reexamining the origins of the coronavirus and determining whether the disease leaked from a lab or spread from an infected animal to a human. The US leader gave the intelligence community 90 days to complete the report.

A person familiar with the efforts said that spy agencies responsible for the review were yet to find conclusive evidence to put an end to the months-long debate over whether the virus was transmitted to humans from an animal or came from a lab accident, the WSJ said late on Sunday, adding that Biden is mindful of the fact.

The results of a 45-day update are due to be reported to the president in mid-July, with administration officials believing even partial progress could narrow differences among scientists, politicians and intelligence experts and provide clues for further investigation.

In March, the World Health Organization released the full version of a report by an international group of experts of the organization on a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan ” the world's first hotbed of the coronavirus. They concluded that the leak from the lab was "extremely unlikely," while the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary animal.

Related Topics

Accident World China White House Visit Wuhan Progress March May Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 914 new cases of coronavirus, 20 ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

1 hour ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.03 million

2 hours ago

Over 46,000 new coronavirus cases in India

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 June 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.