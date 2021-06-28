White House Believes Intel Review Into COVID-19 Origins May Not Be Definitive - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) White House officials believe that a review into the origins of the coronavirus by the US intelligence may not give a definitive answer, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper reported, citing an informed source.

President Joe Biden ordered the US intelligence community last month to produce a report reexamining the origins of the coronavirus and determining whether the disease leaked from a lab or spread from an infected animal to a human. The US leader gave the intelligence community 90 days to complete the report.

A person familiar with the efforts said that spy agencies responsible for the review were yet to find conclusive evidence to put an end to the months-long debate over whether the virus was transmitted to humans from an animal or came from a lab accident, the WSJ said late on Sunday, adding that Biden is mindful of the fact.

The results of a 45-day update are due to be reported to the president in mid-July, with administration officials believing even partial progress could narrow differences among scientists, politicians and intelligence experts and provide clues for further investigation.

In March, the World Health Organization released the full version of a report by an international group of experts of the organization on a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan ” the world's first hotbed of the coronavirus. They concluded that the leak from the lab was "extremely unlikely," while the virus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through an intermediary animal.