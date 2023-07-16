Open Menu

White House Believes No Harm Done To US' Moral Authority By Cluster Munitions Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The United States' moral authority is not compromised by providing cluster munitions to Ukraine because both countries are not part of the treaty banning the use of cluster munitions and the US is helping Ukraine defend itself, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"Our moral authority is not derived from being a signatory to the convention against cluster munitions.

We have not banned at any point since that convention came into effect, neither has Ukraine. Our moral authority and Ukraine's moral authority in this conflict comes from the fact that we are supporting country under brutal, vicious attack by its neighbor.... and the idea that providing Ukraine with a weapon in order for them to be able to defend their homeland, protect their civilians is somehow a challenge to our moral authority I find questionable," Sullivan told NBC news broadcaster on Sunday.

