UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying On COVID-19 Response - House Panel Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:30 AM

White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying on COVID-19 Response - House Panel Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior health official on the Coronavirus Task Force, from testifying on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander said in a statement.

"The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week's Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response," Hollander said as quoted by CNN on Friday. "We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying."

Related Topics

Hearing White House Trump From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

3 hours ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

3 hours ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

3 hours ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.