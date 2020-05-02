White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying on COVID-19 Response - House Panel Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior health official on the Coronavirus Task Force, from testifying on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander said in a statement.

"The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week's Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response," Hollander said as quoted by CNN on Friday. "We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying."