White House Border Coordinator to Leave Post at End of Month - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) White House Coordinator for the Southwest Border Roberta Jacobson will retire from her post at the end of this month, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the Administration's first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as Coordinator at the end of this month," Sullivan said in a statement.