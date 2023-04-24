White House Briefs Sister of Convicted Spy Paul Whelan on His Case - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The White House has briefed the sister of Paul Whelan, who serves a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, about his case, the Whelan family said in a statement on Monday.

"Elizabeth was also given a briefing by White House officials last Thursday. While it was inconclusive, we appreciate that they have heard our concerns. It is not at all clear that they have taken the steps to create opportunities to bring Paul home, but we will continue to watch and hope for that activity," the statement said.

The family noted that US ambassador Lynne Tracy spoke with Whelan by phone last Thursday.

During the call, which continued for an hour, he conveyed his concerns over detention.

"Paul also communicated very clearly his concern lest the US government bring home other American citizens from Russia and leave him behind again," the statement said.

The Russian authorities arrested Whelan in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.