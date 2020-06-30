UrduPoint.com
White House Briefs US Lawmakers on Alleged Russian Bounties to Taliban - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The White House is briefing lawmakers regarding allegations that Russia could have provided bounties to Taliban-related militants to kill US troops in Afghanistan, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

"Last night, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called both [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell and [House Majority Leader Steny] Hoyer and said that he would be briefing eight members from the [Congressional] committees of jurisdiction. So, there was a bipartisan invitation extended, but no further details other than that," McEnany said.

Last week, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed US intelligence officials that President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan to assassinate US soldiers.

The White House Press Secretary added that the briefing for the lawmakers commenced ahead of Monday's press briefing.

McEnany pointed out that the US intelligence community has not reached a consensus on the veracity of the allegations, adding that neither Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence have been briefed on the intelligence given they get briefed only on verified information.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the unsubstantiated media reports fake and also cited Trump, who had said that US intelligence told him the report lacked credibility. Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump had not yet discussed this issue.

