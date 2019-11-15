UrduPoint.com
White House Budget Official Agrees To Testify In Impeachment Probe If Subpoenaed - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:40 AM

White House Budget Official Agrees to Testify in Impeachment Probe if Subpoenaed - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) White House budget office official Mark Sandy will provide closed-door testimony in the ongoing impeachment probe against US President Donald Trump if subpoenaed by Congress, his lawyer said in a statement.

"If he is subpoenaed, he will appear," Sandy's lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, said on Thursday in a statement quoted by The Washington Post.

Sandy would be the first White House budget office official to break ranks and testify in the probe triggered by allegations that Trump used military aid as leverage to persuade Kiev to probe the Biden family's business dealings in Ukraine. The Bidens have rejected all of Trump's allegations of corruption.

Trump has characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.

