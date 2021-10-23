White House Calls Baldwin Shooting of Camera Operator, Director 'Tragedy'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has called the accidental fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin of a cinematographer on a movie set, which also injured the director, a tragedy and offered sympathies to the victims.

"It is obviously a tragedy, the loss of life and as I understand the individual who is in the hospital and so our thoughts and prayers go out to their family members," Psaki told a press briefing on Friday.