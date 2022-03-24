UrduPoint.com

White House Calls North Korean Missile Launch Violation Of UN Security Council Resolutions

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 03:36 PM

The White House denounced on Thursday North Korea's latest launch of what is presumably a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile as a violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions and unnecessary escalation of the situation in the region

According to the Japanese defense ministry, a suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea earlier on Thursday was in the air for 71 minutes, covering a distance of 1,100 kilometers (684 miles) and reaching a maximum flight altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers, which suggests that this is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)� for its test of a long-range ballistic missile ... The President (Joe Biden) and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies and partners.

� This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

This demonstrates that North Korea continues to "prioritize its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people," the statement read.

"We urge all countries to hold the DPRK accountable for such violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations.� The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions. The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies," Psaki added.

