Open Menu

White House Calls On Congress To Renew Section 702 Surveillance Authorization - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 11:11 PM

White House Calls on Congress to Renew Section 702 Surveillance Authorization - Sullivan

The Biden administration on Monday called on Congress to renew the authorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) before it expires at the end of the year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Biden administration on Monday called on Congress to renew the authorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) before it expires at the end of the year.

"We agree with the unanimous conclusion reached by this group of independent, deeply experienced experts that failure to reauthorize Section 702 could be 'one of the worst intelligence failures of our time,'" National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said in a release.

Sullivan and Finer referred in the statement to a report by the President's Intelligence Advisory board (PIAB) about the effectiveness of the legislation.

At the same time, the two officials said that they consider some reforms to be necessary to enhance compliance and oversight.

"We also agree with the Board's recommendation that Section 702 should be reauthorized without new and operationally damaging restrictions on reviewing intelligence lawfully collected by the government and with measures that build on proven reforms to enhance compliance and oversight, among other improvements."

The FBI has come under heavy criticism for misusing the Section 702 communications database on hundreds of thousands of occasions when searching for information on US citizens, including people linked to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and participants in the Black Lives Matter protests.

The vast majority of the PIAB report was publicly released earlier on Monday, the release said.

Related Topics

Same January Congress FBI Government Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (B Class Shares)

Recent Stories

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda C ..

US Designates Leaders of Islamic State, Al-Qaeda Cells in Maldives - Treasury

12 minutes ago
 COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for in ..

COAS, Chinese Vice Premier reiterate desire for increasing bilateral ties in all ..

23 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Underm ..

US Sanctions Srpska Officials for Allegedly Undermining Dayton Accords - Treasur ..

23 minutes ago
 UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage ..

UNESCO Recommends Placing Venice on World Heritage in Danger List

23 minutes ago
 CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Pri ..

CPEC symbol of prosperity, shared development: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

23 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Requests Information ..

US House Oversight Committee Requests Information on Influence of Hunter Biden A ..

33 minutes ago
Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitati ..

Finance deptt releases Rs 100 mln for rehabilitation of flood affectees

17 minutes ago
 Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detain ..

Senegal opposition figure Sonko charged and detained: lawyer

17 minutes ago
 Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket ..

Shamyl's not out 57 leads Shaheens' to nine-wicket win

17 minutes ago
 UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack ..

UN chief strongly condemns Bajaur terrorist attack

17 minutes ago
 Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed ..

Russian National Konoshchenok Not Receiving Needed Medication in US Custody - De ..

17 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes seven government bills

National Assembly passes seven government bills

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World