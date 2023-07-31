White House Calls on Congress to Renew Section 702 Surveillance Authorization - Sullivan

The Biden administration on Monday called on Congress to renew the authorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) before it expires at the end of the year

"We agree with the unanimous conclusion reached by this group of independent, deeply experienced experts that failure to reauthorize Section 702 could be 'one of the worst intelligence failures of our time,'" National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said in a release.

Sullivan and Finer referred in the statement to a report by the President's Intelligence Advisory board (PIAB) about the effectiveness of the legislation.

At the same time, the two officials said that they consider some reforms to be necessary to enhance compliance and oversight.

"We also agree with the Board's recommendation that Section 702 should be reauthorized without new and operationally damaging restrictions on reviewing intelligence lawfully collected by the government and with measures that build on proven reforms to enhance compliance and oversight, among other improvements."

The FBI has come under heavy criticism for misusing the Section 702 communications database on hundreds of thousands of occasions when searching for information on US citizens, including people linked to the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and participants in the Black Lives Matter protests.

The vast majority of the PIAB report was publicly released earlier on Monday, the release said.