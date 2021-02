White House Calls on Russia to Swiftly Release US Citizens Reed, Whelan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Biden administration calls on Russia to swiftly release detained US citizens Trevor Reed and Paul Whelan, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"I will use this opportunity to once again call on Russia to swiftly release both Mr. Reed and Paul Whelan," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Washington has raised this issue before with Russia at various levels, she added.