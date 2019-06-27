White House Calls on US House Democrats to Pass Senate Border Funding Bill

The Trump administration is urging Democrats I the House of Representatives to support the Senate funding bill, which provides $4.6-billion in humanitarian aid to address the crisis at the United States' border with Mexico, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement on Thursday

"It is time for House Democrats to pass the Senate bill and stop delaying funding to deal with this very real humanitarian crisis," Sanders said.

Sanders emphasized that the Trump administration had negotiated a "broadly supported" bipartisan bill to address the humanitarian crisis on the southern US border.

She accused Democrats for delaying assistance for migrants, noting that the White House requested emergency funding almost two months ago, but Congress has not responded yet.

On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate voted 84-8 to pass the bill that aims to address the influx of migrants arriving at the US border with Mexico before funding runs out in July.

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate rejected a similar legislative measure passed in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

The Senate bill, unlike the House of Representatives bill, provides additional funding for the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department.