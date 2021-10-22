White House Calls on WTO for Intellectual Property Waiver to Boost Vaccine Manufacturing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The White House is calling upon all members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to support the US initiative for intellectual property waiver with respect to COVID-19 vaccines to boost their manufacturing amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"We also reiterate support for an intellectual property waiver and bolstering manufacturing here at home and abroad, as we recognize this milestone, it's clear that the world must do more in our global COVID-19 response," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "We also need every WTO member to step up as well and support an intellectual property waiver, and every company must act ambitiously and urgently to expand manufacturing now."

In May, the United States signaled that it would support negotiations on a proposed waiver.

But the European Commission, representing the European Union member states, Switzerland, and several other high-income governments have consistently stalled and blocked efforts to swiftly adopt the waiver, according to the release.

Pharmaceutical giants and governments in the United States and the European Union have been roundly criticized for refusing to waiver intellectual property patents for vaccine production, which would unlock manufacturing potential for lower-income countries. The UN recently highlighted the stark imbalance in COVID-19 vaccine access, with around 90% of the 5 billion shots delivered in ten countries.

According to a Human Rights Watch report published in September, lobbying in wealthy nations by powerful pharmaceutical firms have stalled a proposal to temporarily waive global trade and intellectual property rules to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.