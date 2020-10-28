White House Calls Philadelphia Protests Result of Liberal Democrats' 'War Again Police'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The reignited Black Lives Matter protests in the US state of Philadelphia following the death of yet another black man is a result of the Liberal Democrats' policies targeting the country's law enforcers, the office of the White House Press Secretary said in a statement, adding that all internal conflicts must be resolved through the justice system.

Mass riots broke out in Philadelphia on Monday after police officers shot dead an African American man, Walter Wallace Jr, allegedly armed with a knife, who was approaching them despite the order to stop and drop the weapon. Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been deployed to the city to help local police quell civil unrest.

"The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats' war against the police. Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system," the White House statement read.

It added that the Trump Administration stood proudly with the police, and was ready to deploy any resources to cease the violence.

Issues of racial injustice and police brutality have sparked mass protests and riots throughout the United States