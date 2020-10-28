UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Calls Philadelphia Protests Result Of Liberal Democrats' 'War Again Police'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

White House Calls Philadelphia Protests Result of Liberal Democrats' 'War Again Police'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The reignited Black Lives Matter protests in the US state of Philadelphia following the death of yet another black man is a result of the Liberal Democrats' policies targeting the country's law enforcers, the office of the White House Press Secretary said in a statement, adding that all internal conflicts must be resolved through the justice system.

Mass riots broke out in Philadelphia on Monday after police officers shot dead an African American man, Walter Wallace Jr, allegedly armed with a knife, who was approaching them despite the order to stop and drop the weapon. Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been deployed to the city to help local police quell civil unrest.

"The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats' war against the police. Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system," the White House statement read.

It added that the Trump Administration stood proudly with the police, and was ready to deploy any resources to cease the violence.

Issues of racial injustice and police brutality have sparked mass protests and riots throughout the United States

Related Topics

Dead Riots Police White House Trump Man Wallace Lead Philadelphia Democrats All Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

27 seconds ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 28 October 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

10 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

11 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.