UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Calls US-China Relations 'Disappointment, Frustration'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:00 AM

White House Calls US-China Relations 'Disappointment, Frustration'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said disappointment and frustration permeates the US-China relationship amid the pandemic crisis.

"Right now it is a relationship of disappointment and frustration," McEnany told reporters during a briefing.

She echoed Trump's verbal attacks on China for allegedly concealing and mismanaging the coronavirus outbreak at its critical stages.

"Those decisions put American's lives at risk. And the President is certainly not happy about it," McEnany said.

The spokeswoman added that she leaves it to Trump "as to how we move forward."

Related Topics

China White House Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

1 hour ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

2 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.