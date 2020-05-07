White House Calls US-China Relations 'Disappointment, Frustration'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said disappointment and frustration permeates the US-China relationship amid the pandemic crisis.

"Right now it is a relationship of disappointment and frustration," McEnany told reporters during a briefing.

She echoed Trump's verbal attacks on China for allegedly concealing and mismanaging the coronavirus outbreak at its critical stages.

"Those decisions put American's lives at risk. And the President is certainly not happy about it," McEnany said.

The spokeswoman added that she leaves it to Trump "as to how we move forward."