White House Can Speak to Kremlin at Senior Levels - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The White House has been able to speak directly to the Kremlin in the past days and months, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

"We do have the capacity to speak directly, at senior levels, and to be clear about our messages to them and to receive their messages," he told NBC when asked whether the "red phone" was working again.

"This has happened frequently over the course of the past few months. It has happened even in just the last few days," the White House official added.