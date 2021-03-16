White House Cancels Daily COVID-19 Tests for Staffers - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US White House employees are no longer required to take coronavirus tests daily and now coronavirus testing for staffers of Joe Biden's administration has been reduced to once a week, Axios news portal reported.

According to the media outlet, the presidential administration could have relax some of its coronavirus restrictions since the majority of staffers have already been vaccinated.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz told the media outlet that "strong COVID-19-related protocols like mask wearing and social distancing" would remain in place to prevent the spread of the infection.

"Our testing protocol is informed by a range of factors, including an employee's vaccination status, and is only one of a host of measures in place to mitigate risk in the workplace," Munoz said as quoted by the media outlet.

In January, Biden's administration introduced a requirement for White House employees working alongside top officials to undergo daily tests for COVID-19 and constantly wear N95 respirators while at work.