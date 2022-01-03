White House Cancels Press Briefing Monday Due to First Snowfall in US Capital in 2022

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:49 PM

The White House said on Monday that the first snowfall in Washington, DC in 2022 has forced it to cancel its regular press briefing for the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The White House said on Monday that the first snowfall in Washington, DC in 2022 has forced it to cancel its regular press briefing for the day.

Earlier on Monday, the Office of Public Management (OPM) said that all Federal offices in Washington, DC will be closed, but the so-called emergency and telework employees will continue to work.

"Due to the federal office closure, there will be no press briefing," the White House said.

Other federal agencies like the State and Defense departments also issued statements that they will not hold press briefings due to the snowfall.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Washington metropolitan area, saying the total snow accumulations will be between 5 to 10 inches.

