White House Cannot Confirm Allegation 'Pro-Ukrainian Group' Attacked Nord Stream - NSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The US National Security Council (NSC) said on Wednesday that it is unable to confirm the report by the New York Times (NYT) that a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last year.

"The NSC is unable to confirm this NYT report. As the reporter acknowledges in this podcast linked below, the anonymous claims in the NYT report did not come from downgraded intelligence shared by the US government and sources were not authorized to speak on behalf of the US government," NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said via Twitter.

