UrduPoint.com

White House Cannot Confirm Reports Russian Missiles Hit Poland - NSC Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Tuesday said they cannot confirm at the moment reports claiming two Russian missiles hit Poland.

"We've seen these reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information," Watson wrote on Twitter.

"We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be."

