White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Geneva in January - Spokesperson

The United States cannot confirm that talks with Russia will take place in Geneva early next year, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States cannot confirm that talks with Russia will take place in Geneva early next year, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"There has not been a final agreement on final location and timeline at this time," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about the possibility for such a meeting in January.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said Russia's "American partners" are ready to start discussion in Geneva early next year.