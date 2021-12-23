White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Geneva in January - Spokesperson

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:14 PM

The United States cannot confirm that talks with Russia will take place in Geneva early next year, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday

"There has not been a final agreement on final location and timeline at this time," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about the possibility for such a meeting in January.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said Russia's "American partners" are ready to start discussion in Geneva early next year.

