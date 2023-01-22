White House Chief of Staff Klain May Resign in Coming Weeks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, who has been remaining in office longer than any other presidential first chief of staff in more than 50 years, may step down in the coming weeks, as a search of a successor being underway, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing US senior administration officials.

Klain has been privately telling his colleagues since the 2022 November midterm elections that after a "nonstop stretch" at US President Joe Biden's office since the 2020 election campaign, he was ready to "move on" and that the search for a replacement was underway, the newspaper reported.

The report did not specify whether Klain's successor had been already chosen or when the decision was expected to be announced, but said that the resignation might take place after Biden's State of the Union address scheduled for February 7.

Klain would presumably stay in office for a transition period to transfer the tasks to the next chief of staff, the report also said.

"WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain is expected to step down in the coming weeks, CNN has confirmed," CNN chief domestic correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted.

Klain's decision to step down is reportedly unrelated to the ongoing investigation about classified documents found at Biden's private office and Delaware residence.

Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in the presidential think-tank office and residence.