White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for coronavirus becoming the latest White House official to get infected, media reported Friday.

According to CNN, Meadows told people that he had tested positive after Tuesday's presidential election lending further disquiet amid an already tense White House.

Two other officials also contracted the virus, indicating the possibility of another, third, outbreak of COVID-19 in the West Wing, the broadcaster reported citing government sources.

Meadows, 61, had travelled with President Donald Trump on Air Force One in the run-up to the election and was seen at a White House election night party without a mask, CNN reported.

The news comes as the Oval Office, and much of the world, is tensely watching the results of the high-stakes presidential election.

Trump and his wife Melania had previously caught the virus at a ceremony in the White House in October while Vice President Mike Pence has so far avoided getting infected despite an outbreak among his staff later in the month.