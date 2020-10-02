UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:53 PM

White House Chief of Staff Meadows Says 'Optimistic' Trump Will Have Quick Recovery

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday he was optimistic President Donald Trump would recover promptly from COVID-19, which he and First Lady Melania had contracted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Friday he was optimistic President Donald Trump would recover promptly from COVID-19, which he and First Lady Melania had contracted.

"He continued to be not only in good spirits but very energetic. We talked a number of times this morning," Meadows said.

"I am optimistic that he will have a very quick and speedy recovery."

Meadows also said that the doctors continued to monitor his health and would be providing updates.

Trump announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he and his wife Melania tested positive for the novel coronavirus after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease earlier.

Trump's physician said the US president feels fine and is likely to continue carrying out his duties while recovering.

