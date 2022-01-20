UrduPoint.com

White House China Director Says US Will Soon Unveil Common Goals With Indo-Pacific Allies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The US plans to announce common goals on areas of economic cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, National Security Council Senior Director for China Laura Rosenberger said on Wednesday.

"The conversations that we've had over the previous few months with regional partners have been really important in helping to crystalize our thinking, and we will continue to focus on establishing common goals ... that we would jointly announce in the coming months, early period of 2022," Rosenberger said during a National Bureau of Asian Research event.

Proposed areas of economic cooperation include digital economy standards, supply chain resiliency, infrastructure, and anti-corruption, Rosenberger noted. The US anticipates that different pieces will move at different speeds, Rosenberger added.

President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday to deepen ties between the US and Japan, expand cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus, work on addressing the climate crisis, and partnering on new and emerging technologies, according to the White House.

