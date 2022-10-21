White House Claims Iran Directly Engaged in Ukraine by Allegedly Supplying Russia UAVs

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that Iran is now directly engaged in the conflict in Ukraine after it allegedly provided Russia with drones to use in the Ukraine conflict.

"Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, in fact, that are killing civilians, and destroying civilian infrastructure," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the United States confirms that Russian military personnel in Crimea is piloting Iranian military drones.

He also said the United States assesses that Iranian military personnel is on the ground in Crimea to assist Russia in these operations.

On Wednesday, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said that Tehran rejects as unfounded the claims it is providing military drones to Russia to use in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about the drone sales were purposely spread by US media. In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating Iran's official position that Tehran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.