White House Claims Russia Preparing False Flag As Pretext For Ukraine Invasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:30 PM

White House Claims Russia Preparing False Flag as Pretext for Ukraine Invasion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US has information that Russia is planning to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine by using operatives to carry out a false flag event, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"As part of its plans, Russia's laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion," Psaki told a press briefing. "We have information that indicates Russia has already pre-positioned a group of operatives to conduct a false flag operation in eastern Ukraine.

The operatives are trained in urban warfare and in using explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia's own proxy forces."

The US intelligence community has no assessment at the moment that Russia has definitely decided to invade Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that they intend to invade and reserved their right to move troops within their own territory.

