UrduPoint.com

White House Claims Russian Attack On Ukraine Likely To Begin With Aerial Bombing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 12:30 AM

White House Claims Russian Attack on Ukraine Likely to Begin With Aerial Bombing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States claims an alleged Russian attack on Ukraine could begin with aerial and missile bombing amid unconfirmed reports of Moscow planning a military incursion, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality. A subsequent ground invasion would involve the onslaught of a massive force with virtually no notice. Communications to arrange a departure could be severed and commercial transit halted," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Russia could also undertake a rapid assault of Kiev as part of its alleged invasion plans, Sullivan added.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev United States

Recent Stories

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

21 minutes ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

21 minutes ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

21 minutes ago
 Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Ai ..

Spanish Fighter Jets Land in Bulgaria for Joint Air Policing - Defense Ministry

21 minutes ago
 Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions ..

Burundi says US agrees $400 mn aid after sanctions lifted

21 minutes ago
 PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence ..

PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>