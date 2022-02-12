White House Claims Russian Attack on Ukraine Likely to Begin With Aerial Bombing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States claims an alleged Russian attack on Ukraine could begin with aerial and missile bombing amid unconfirmed reports of Moscow planning a military incursion, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality. A subsequent ground invasion would involve the onslaught of a massive force with virtually no notice. Communications to arrange a departure could be severed and commercial transit halted," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Russia could also undertake a rapid assault of Kiev as part of its alleged invasion plans, Sullivan added.