White House Committed to Bringing Whelan, Gershkovich to US - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US Administration is committed to bringing Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, jailed in Russia, back to the United States, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"Not going to get into hypotheticals.

Not going to get into negotiations in public or from the podium," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

"As you can understand, these are sensitive ” sensitive matters, so I just want to be incredibly careful from here but don't want to get ahead of that. Just know that we are committed to bringing them both home," she said.