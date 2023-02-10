UrduPoint.com

White House Communications Director Bedingfield To Step Down At End Of February- Statement

White House Communications Director Bedingfield to Step Down at End of February- Statement

The White House announced on Friday that its Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will step down from her post at the end of the month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The White House announced on Friday that its Communications Director Kate Bedingfield will step down from her post at the end of the month.

"Kate Bedingfield, who has served as White House Communications Director since President Biden's inauguration, will leave the White House at the end of February and will be replaced as White House Communications Director by Ben LaBolt," the White House said in a press release.

Bedingfield also served as Biden's communications director in 2015-2016 when he was vice president and then was his deputy campaign manager in the 2020 US presidential race, the release said.

In addition, Bedingfield served as communications director for Senator Jeanne Shaheen's successful 2008 reelection campaign, the release said.

The White House revealed that Bedingfield will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, who has worked with Biden in the current administration and during the Obama presidency.

"Ben LaBolt served as the head of communications for the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and also served during the Biden-Harris transition as an advisor on nominations," the release said. "LaBolt has served on three presidential campaigns, including as a senior national spokesperson for Obama-Biden in 2008 and as the Obama-Biden national press secretary in 2012."

LaBolt currently leads a communications and marketing agency with offices across the United States and specializes in integrating strategic communications and digital marketing strategies, the release said.

"He is making history as the first openly gay White House communications director," the release added.

