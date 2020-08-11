White House Complex Not Breached During Shooting Incident - US Secret Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The White House complex was not breached, and protectees were not in danger during a shooting incident, the US Secret Service said on Twitter.

"Update: the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing.

A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital," the service said.

"At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger," it said.