UrduPoint.com

White House Condemns North Korea's Latest Missile Launches

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 07:34 PM

The United States denounces North Korea's latest missile launches, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States denounces North Korea's latest missile launches, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"I know you've all seen reports pouring overnight with additional missile launches.

We of course condemn these missile launches," Kirby told a briefing.

North Korea has launched 23 missiles of different types toward the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan in the past 24 hours. Pyongyang said it was in retaliation for a South Korean "provocation," including its recent joint drills with the United States.

