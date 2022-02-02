UrduPoint.com

White House Condemns Recent Bomb Threats Against Several Black Colleges

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 02:20 AM

White House Condemns Recent Bomb Threats Against Several Black Colleges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The US administration decries the recent string of threats targeting historically black colleges and universities across the country, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Over the recent days, several historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the United States have received bomb threats.

"We condemn these disturbing threats and our thoughts are with the students, faculties and staff of these historic institutions," Psaki told a briefing on Tuesday.

The US administration "does not have an assessment at this point" and is continuing to monitor the situation, she added.

On Tuesday, Edward Waters University, located in Jacksonville, Florida, said it had received a threat and informed the local sheriff's office. Fort Valley State University in the US state of Georgia reported a similar threat.

Several other colleges and universities with mostly black students have received bomb threats in Washington and the states of Maryland, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to media reports.

On Monday, six schools received bomb threats, prompting law enforcement to investigate. Three of the schools had been the target of bomb threats earlier in January.

