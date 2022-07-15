White House Condemns Texas Lawsuit Over Federal Guidance Allowing Emergency Abortions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that the Texas Attorney General's lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's guidance allowing emergency abortions is an example of extreme and radical Republican officials.

"This is yet another example of an extreme and radical Republican elected official," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "It is unthinkable that this public official would sue to block women from receiving life-saving care in emergency rooms, a right protected under US law."

Earlier on Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its guidance released this week that assured doctors they are protected by Federal law if they have to perform an abortion to save a pregnant patient's life.

Paxton said in the lawsuit that the federal guidance would transform every emergency room in the United States into a walk-in abortion clinic.

On June 24, the US Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision and allowing states to decide whether to allow or to regulate abortions.

At the end of last month, a CBS/YouGov poll revealed that 41% of Americans approve of the Supreme Court overturning the decision, while 59% disapprove of it. Republicans showed a lot more support for the Supreme Court's decision, with 78% expressing approval vs. 17% of Democrats who said they approved.