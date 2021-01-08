UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Condemns Unrest At Capitol, Calls For Violators To Be Prosecuted - Spokeswoman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

White House Condemns Unrest at Capitol, Calls for Violators to Be Prosecuted - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The White House condemns the violent unrest that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and calls for the prosecution of those individuals who broke the law, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press conference.

"We condemn it - the President and this administration - in the strongest possible terms," McEnany said on Thursday. "It is unacceptable and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

McEnany added that the White House staff is working to ensure an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

The press secretary said the rioters that breached the US Capitol undermined the constitutional right to protest.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The attack, which came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results, marked the most significant breach of US capitol grounds since the British set fire to it in 1814.

Related Topics

Election Attack Fire Protest Police White House Trump Capitol Hill January Congress From

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

3 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

3 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

3 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

3 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

3 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.