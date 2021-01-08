White House Condemns Unrest at Capitol, Says Must Be Prosecuted - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The White House condemns the violent unrest that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and called for the prosecution of those individuals who broke the law, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press conference.

"We condemn it - the President and this administration - in the strongest possible terms," McEnany said on Thursday. "It is unacceptable and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

McEnany added that the White House staff is working to ensure an orderly transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.