White House Condemns Violent Rhetoric Against US Elections Officials - Press Secretary

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The White House condemns all violent rhetoric against US election officials, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We condemn any threats against anyone, there's no place for violence," McEnany said when asked if President Donald Trump condemns threats against US election workers.

On Tuesday, Georgia Voting Systems Manager Gabriel Sterling said that continuing claims of fraud by Trump and Republican lawmakers have put the lives of state election workers in danger.

In a tweet responding to Sterling, Trump continued to allege massive election and voter fraud in Georgia that has contributed to stealing his election victory and has criticized the state's governor and secretary of state for it covering-up. Several US states have said they did not find evidence of widespread election fraud and substantial irregularities.

