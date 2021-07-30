UrduPoint.com
White House Confirms 1st Group Of Afghans Who Helped US Missions Arrives In US

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:44 PM

The White House confirmed on Friday media reports that the first group of Afghan nationals who worked for the US military and diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country has arrived in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The White House confirmed on Friday media reports that the first group of Afghan nationals who worked for the US military and diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country has arrived in the United States.

Senior Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Russ Travers said at a briefing on Thursday that the first group of the evacuees had left Afghanistan for the US. Earlier on Friday, The Washington Post reported, citing US officials, that some 200 Afghans arrived at the Fort Lee military base in the state of Virginia.

"This morning, the first flight of Operation Allies Refuge has arrived in the United States, carrying Afghans who are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) and their families. These arrivals are just the first of many as we work quickly to relocate SIV-eligible Afghans out of harm's way�to the United States, to U.

S. facilities abroad, or to third countries," the White House said in a statement.

President Joe Biden's administration called their arrival "an important milestone" and vowed to further support Afghanistan, providing security assistance to Afghan forces, as well as humanitarian and development aid to Afghans despite the withdrawal of the US forces, the statement added.

As the US and NATO forces began gradually pulling their armed forces out of Afghanistan in May, local interpreters and other staff started facing threats from the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) for helping foreign forces throughout the last twenty years of the war in Afghanistan. Washington vowed to ensure their safety, and earlier in July, Biden announced relocation flights from Afghanistan for interpreters and other allies.

