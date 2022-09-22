UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms 2 Americans Part Of Saudi-Brokered Prisoner Exchange Deal With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Russia released two American prisoners as part of a Saudi-brokered prisoner exchange agreement with Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reported that Russia released Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, US citizens who were captured fighting as foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, as part of a prisoner exchange deal brokered by Saudi Arabia.

"We thank (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak and the Ukrainian government for including 2 US citizens in the prisoner exchange announced today," Sullivan said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Sullivan also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince and the government of Saudi Arabia for facilitating the prisoner exchange.

Russia released a total of ten foreign prisoners as part of the exchange, the report also said as per the Saudi Foreign Ministry. The freed prisoners include US, UK, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, according to the report.

The State Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Sputnik for comment on this matter.

