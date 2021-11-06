UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms Aide Who Traveled With Biden To Europe Tested Positive For COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) White House Principal Deputy Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Friday that recent reports about an aide who traveled with President Joe Biden to the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland did test positive for the novel coronavirus, but was not in close contact with the president.

"One member of the President's traveling party tested positive through a lateral flow test on Tuesday for COVID-19.

Although additional tests to date have been inconclusive. This individual did not have close contact with the President and is not exhibiting any symptoms," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The aide had to remain in Scotland to complete the required quarantine period, she added.

Biden returned to Washington on Wednesday after his almost week-long trip to Europe during which he attended the G20 Summit in Italy and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

