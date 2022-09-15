White House Confirms Biden Meeting With Families of Griner, Whelan on Friday

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday confirmed a meeting tomorrow between US President Joe Biden and the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, Americans convicted of crimes and serving prison sentences in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday confirmed a meeting tomorrow between US President Joe Biden and the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, Americans convicted of crimes and serving prison sentences in Russia.

"On Friday, tomorrow, President Biden will hold meetings at the White House with Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and Paul Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, to discuss his continuing commitment to bringing their family members home safely," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Griner pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug-related charges, while Whelan has been in jail on espionage charges since 2018.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in July said the US made a substantial offer to Russia regarding the release of Griner and Whelan, possibly involving a prisoner swap for Russian businessman Viktor Bout.