White House Confirms Biden, Putin Discussed Extension of New START Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) as well as other bilateral issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"[Biden] called President Putin this afternoon with the intention of discussing our willingness to extend New Start for five years," Psaki said.

The two leaders also covered the ongoing turmoil in Ukraine as well as the SolarWinds security breach, alleged bounties on the US soldiers in Afghanistan, alleged interference in the 2020 election and the poisoning of Alexey Navalny, all of which Washington has blamed on Moscow. Russian officials have vigorously denied each of the allegations.