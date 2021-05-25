White House Confirms Biden-Putin Summit to Take Place in Geneva on June 16

Presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, will hold their first in-person bilateral meeting on June 16 in Geneva, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Presidents of the United States and Russia, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, will hold their first in-person bilateral meeting on June 16 in Geneva, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021.

The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," the White House said in a statement.