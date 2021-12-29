UrduPoint.com

White House Confirms Biden, Putin To Talk On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 11:08 PM

White House Confirms Biden, Putin to Talk on Thursday

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will have a phone conversation on Thursday afternoon to discuss a number of topics, including the security talks slated for early January, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will have a phone conversation on Thursday afternoon to discuss a number of topics, including the security talks slated for early January, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday

"President Joseph R.

Biden, Jr. will hold a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday, December 30, 2021 to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Horne said in a statement.

CNN reported earlier in the day that the call was requested by the Russian leader.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin January December

Recent Stories

CDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time ..

CDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tol ..

2 minutes ago
 Police will deploy around 5100 policemen on New Ye ..

Police will deploy around 5100 policemen on New Year

2 minutes ago
 Bosnia and Herzegovina Reports 10 Omicron Cases

Bosnia and Herzegovina Reports 10 Omicron Cases

2 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates 15 clean drinking water proje ..

Governor inaugurates 15 clean drinking water projects

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed: Continued compliance with preca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed: Continued compliance with precautionary measures a must for a ..

55 minutes ago
 Afghan Provinces Left Without Electricity Due to C ..

Afghan Provinces Left Without Electricity Due to Cuts in Supply From Uzbekistan ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.