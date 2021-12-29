White House Confirms Biden, Putin to Talk on Thursday

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will have a phone conversation on Thursday afternoon to discuss a number of topics, including the security talks slated for early January, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will have a phone conversation on Thursday afternoon to discuss a number of topics, including the security talks slated for early January, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday

"President Joseph R.

Biden, Jr. will hold a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday, December 30, 2021 to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," Horne said in a statement.

CNN reported earlier in the day that the call was requested by the Russian leader.