WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington on February 7, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed on Thursday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany to the White House on February 7, 2022.

Chancellor Scholz' visit provides an opportunity to affirm the deep and enduring ties between the United States and Germany," she said.

The leaders are to discuss their shared commitment to joint efforts to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine," according to the statement.

"They will also discuss the importance of continued close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values," Psaki concluded.