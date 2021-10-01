White House Confirms Biden to Host Summit on Cybercrime That Will Include 30 Nations

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will host a summit of 30 nations in October dedicated to cybercrime and enforcement of collaboration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will host a summit of 30 nations in October dedicated to cybercrime and enforcement of collaboration.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Biden to convene a meeting for 30 nations to address the threat of ransomware to national security and the economy.

"This month, the United States will bring together 30 countries to accelerate our cooperation in combating cybercrime, improving law enforcement collaboration, stemming the illicit use of cryptocurrency, and engaging on these issues diplomatically.

We are building a coalition of nations to advocate for and invest in trusted 5G technology and to better secure our supply chains," the White House said in a statement.

It added that Washington is bringing "the full strength" of its "capabilities to disrupt malicious cyber activity, including managing both the risks and opportunities of emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence."